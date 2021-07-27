Ajay Devgn – Atul Kulkarni to feature together for the first time in Rudra – The Edge of Darkness

The ever-dependable Atul Kulkarni joins the cast of the Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra – The Edge of Darkness the series that is set to be shot across locales in Mumbai. The character actor who is a revered name in the industry will enthral the audience once again in this one-of-a-kind crime series. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC studios.

Atul will also be seen in Applause Entertainment’s The City Of Dreams Season 2, the powerful sequel to the 2019 political drama which starts streaming on July 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Says Atul Kulkarni, “Digital content is dynamic and has altered the art of storytelling. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a gripping series that will surely disrupt the genre of cop dramas in India. With Rajesh Mapuskar helming the project, it will be exciting to work on this thriller. The series also comprises a stellar cast, and I can’t wait to begin filming this one. I am delighted to team up with Applause Entertainment again post the hit political drama City of Dreams.”

Raashii Khanna a big name in the South also joins Ajay Devgn and Atul Kulkarni in Rudra –The Edge Of Darkness. Raashii was seen playing John Abraham’s wife in Shoojit Sircar’s Madras Café. She thereafter shifted base to Tamil and Telugu films. Rudra is her comeback to Hindi cinema.

Says Raashii, “I am very excited to be a part of Applause Entertainment’s Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. It is really rare to get something that pushes you out of your comfort zone and actually challenges you as an actor and Rudra just gave me that opportunity. I am extremely elated. Looking forward to an amazing experience on set with talented actors like Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni amongst others, and I am excited to collaborate with Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios for this one.”

