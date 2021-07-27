Mrunal Thakur stuns in black printed organza saree worth Rs. 19,500

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is certainly getting in the limelight when it comes to fashion apart from her acting. Recently the Toofan actress posted some ravishingly beautiful pictures on her Instagram.

In these pictures, she wore white roses painted on a charcoal black pure silk organza saree enhanced with hand-embroidered Gota from Picchika clothing line. This saree is worth Rs. She substituted the traditional blouse with a black strapless corset from the Dewar world label.

She paired it up with Ghungroo earrings from the Olio store worth Rs. 8,050. She wore minimal makeup highlighting her peach-colored gloss. She completed the look with Victoria black sandals from Oceedee shop worth Rs. 5,999.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the Jersey movie alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor.

