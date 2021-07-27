Sonakshi Sinha looks effortlessly chic in all white outfit

Sonakshi Sinha is known to have a stunning screen presence ever since her debut in Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. Besides movies, Sonakshi also recently took up painting and has been surprising fans with her artistic abilities.
Sonakshi Sinha was last seen up on the silver screen with superstar Salman Khan in the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. Sonakshi started her career with the Dabangg franchise and the film ended up becoming a blockbuster. Sonakshi will be next seen in Ajay Devgn led patriotic tale Bhuj: The Pride of India which is releasing directly on a digital platform. She has also signed a horror-comedy alongside Riteish Deshmukh titled Kakuda. Sonakshi has wrapped up the principal photography on her first web series tentatively titled Fallen, which is directed by Reema Kagti. She is playing the role of a cop.
