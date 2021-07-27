Saif Ali Khan reveals wife Kareena Kapoor Khan would stab him if he ever attempted this!

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently visited the show Feet Up With The Stars hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania. Fans of the stars asked a number of questions to him and he answered all the questions smartly. One of the fans expressed a desire to see him and his son Taimur do a film together to which Saif replied that it is very grinding to work with his own child. Tim, as fans fondly call him, became popular since his birth and his cuteness wins hearts every time. Therefore fans were eager to see the little Taimur in a Hindi remake of Baby's Day Out.

Another question posed by a fan was rather funny and Saif was asked if he had attempted to give a haircut to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan during the lockdown and vice versa. The 50-year-old had a hilarious reply to this and he said that Kareena will stab him if he ruins her hair. He also said that they will not try such experiments and destroy their looks as they are still working in movies.

Saif and Kareena's second son Jeh was born on February 21, 2021, followed by which the actress wrote a book on motherhood titled 'Pregnancy Bible'. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Adipurush, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and Go Goa Gone 2 while Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second child named Jeh, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results