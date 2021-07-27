Katrina Kaif shares a video of her intense training sessions for Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif is currently filming for Tiger 3 for which she needs to be in the best of shape. Apart from that, she will also be seen headlining a superhero film titled Super Soldier by Ali Abbas Zafar. The actress will be seen as her fittest best in both films.

On Tuesday, Katrina shared an appreciation post for her trainers and gave fans a glimpse of her intense training session which she undergoes every day.

The video shows Katrina doing some intense action moves, stretching, rotating toe touches, rolling, and kickboxing sessions. "#work ………….actually I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me @kuldeepshashi learning something new every day," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan at YRF Studios in Mumbai under a closely guarded set with no picture leaks expected.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif looks elegant as ever in a ruffled floral midi dress worth Rs. 15,000 for her visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results