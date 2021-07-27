Special Ops 1.5: Aftab Shivdasani shows what WFH looks like as he shares BTS picture with Kay Kay Menon and Aadil Khan in Ukraine

Today, Disney+Hotstar officially announced its interesting slate of upcoming original movies and shows. The popular web series Special Ops 1.5 was one among the 18 specials announced by the digital platform. After the announcement, Aftab Shivdasani who plays a crucial role in the series shared a picture with his co-stars as they shoot in Ukraine.
In the picture, Aftab, Kay Kay Menon, and Aadil are seen posing at a restaurant table with a beautiful sea view. Sharing the picture, Aftab wrote, "What work from home looks like.#specialops1.5 #Ukraine ".
What work from home looks like.
???????????????? ???????????? ????#specialops1.5 #Ukraine ???? @kaykaymenon02 @AadilKhanitis pic.twitter.com/5CKyiIA8YZ
— Aftab Shivdasani ???? (@AftabShivdasani) July 27, 2021
Aftab had also shared pictures with Kay Kay Menon and Aadil Khan at the airport while they were on their way to Ukraine to shoot for the series. The trio can be seen posing while sitting on a sofa together. "Where eagles dare. Next stop – Ukraine".
