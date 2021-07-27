Deepika Padukone experiments with horror in her latest video; fans wonder whether the actor will star in a horror film

From the beginning of the year, actor Deepika Padukone has been experimenting with content on her social media handles. Pushing her creative side further, she dropped a new video on Tuesday where she attempts to scare her followers by unleashing her horror side.
In the grey-tinted video, Deepika is seen seated with her eyes closed in a photo frame. As the camera zooms in, another version of the actor walked into the frame with a pair of scissors in her hand and burst her original self. The new version takes a seat on the chair in the frame. As the camera pans out, a few eyeballs are seen staring at the camera.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)
Deepika has never been part of a full-fledged horror movie barring an element of horror in her debut film Om Shanti Om.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone shares a mesmerizing monochrome picture on Instagram; and Ranveer Singh can’t keep calm
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply