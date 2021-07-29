Raj Kundra controversy: As rumours of her imminent arrest gather momentum, Shilpa Shetty worried about her children

While the very decorous Shilpa Shetty has chosen the path of a dignified silence in this whole sordid mess involving her husband Raj Kundra in a porn racket. Sources close to the actress say she is “worried sick” about her children, 9-year old Viaan and Shamisha who is barely 1 year old.

As rumours of her imminent arrest gather momentum, Shilpa’s worries grow. A producer-director very close to Shilpa and her family reveals, “She is a strong woman with very strong family values. This (scandal) has hit her like a bolt from the blue. She never thought something so awful would ever happen to her. Now she’s bracing herself for the worst. If it happens she’s only worried about her two children”

Throughout this ongoing ordeal Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita have stood by her.

“They are a rock-solid presence in Shilpa’s life. She would have crumbled without them. But she is holding up strongly in spite of the lack of support from her own fraternity, thanks to her mother and sister who are right there by her side,” says the movie moghul who has worked with the actress in the past.

