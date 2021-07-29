Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty cheated of Rs 1.6 crore over a land deal; files a complaint

It seems controversies and losses are not showing any mercy on Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. After Raj Kundra got arrested for running a porn racket, reports are rife that Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty got cheated of Rs 1.6 crore over a land deal.
Sunanda Shetty had acquired a land from a person named Sudhakar Ghare for Rs 1.6 crore but soon realized that she was duped as the papers were recognized as a hoax. She immediately filed a complaint against the accused and a case has been registered under the sections pertinent to the IPC. No other details have come to the light yet.
