Actor Raghav Tiwari from Hamariwali good news misses his friends, wished them happy friendships day

When Friendships day is around the corner, Actor Raghav Tiwari, who plays Aditya Tiwari in Zee TV's Hamariwali Good News, said that Friendship's Day reminds him of his childhood when he would spend hours picking out colorful friendship bands for each of his buddies. He explained that 2-3 bands were always purchased for our closest pals, while a large number were purchased for the rest.

He continued, he recalls being the most delighted to tie a friendship band to individuals when he was in school, and in reality, and said he often got the most friendship bands too. His entire day would be devoted to this, and there was no happier day at school than Friendship's Day.

Now he believes that there is no such thing as a special day to commemorate friendship and that it is something we must do on a regular basis, particularly during this pandemic. As a result, he is fortunate to have the most incredible friends in his life, whether they are from his show, Hamariwali Good News, or from outside the industry.

The actor wishes all of his friends who he hasn't been able to see due to the pandemic a Happy Friendship Day!

Hamariwali Good News is presently airing from 20 October 2020 on Zee TV.

