Kajal Aggarwal makes a statement in halter neck teal jumpsuit for belated birthday celebrations

Actress Kajal Aggarwal knows how to keep it trendy when it comes to fashion. Recently, the actress celebrated her 36th birthday and she had belated birthday celebrations.

The Singham actress posted some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle on Friday. In these pictures, she wore a halter neck teal-coloured bodysuit. The neckline also consisted of a keyhole pattern due to one strip of the halter neck being broad on one being slim.

She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair loose. She wore simple earrings, a diamond ring on her finger and gave us some amazing poses.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde.

