Ex couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao come together at a press conference for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, recently held a press conference in Kargil to discuss their next film Laal Singh Chaddha. Fan clubs widely posted snippets of media engagement online.

During the press conference, Aamir and Kiran said that the shooting in Kargil was a memorable experience and thanked the authorities and residents for their help. He went on to say that they intended to shoot there last year but were unable to do so owing to Covid-19 regulations.

According to reports, Aamir said, There is a sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha set against the backdrop of the Kargil War. There is an incident based on it in the film and we wanted to shoot in Kargil to be as accurate as possible

Aamir plays the eponymous role in Laal Singh Chaddha, and Kiran is one of the film's producers. The former couple's photos from the shoot locations have gone popular on the internet.

Aamir and Kiran announced the End of their 15-year marriage earlier this month, as well as their choice to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan.

Also Read: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pose together with a group of people on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results