Kareena Kapoor Khan begins her weekend with a stunning photo on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys throwing house parties with her best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, as well as her sister Karisma Kapoor. The actress took to Instagram today to share a lovely photo of herself in a lovely dress with candles flickering all around her. "Friday vibe," she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Bebo was recently mocked for allegedly demanding Rs 12 crore for the role of Sita in a future film. Protests soon erupted, demanding that Bebo be removed from the movie.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’s film Forrest Gump. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are said to make cameo appearances in the flick. She was recently seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania. It came out in March of last year.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets her balancing act right as she performs yoga asanas

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results