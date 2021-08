Angelina Jolie looks just a little bit annoyed at the paparazzi who spotted her and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt arriving in Venice while on vacation. Shiloh, 15, is still dressing like a boy but she now has her long hair pulled up in a bun, and she’s about the same height as her mother. Another photo of Shiloh in Venice found her with her mask off, and she’s quite beautiful…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

