Taapsee Pannu celebrates her 34th birthday on sets of her movie Blurr, shares spectacular snaps of her celebrations

TaaBirthday girl and actress Taapsee Pannu rang in her 34th birthday on the sets of her debut production movie Blurr. Taapsee’s sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu visited the sets of Blurr to surprise her and celebrate her birthday as well. Shagun shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Made it in time! ❤️#myhappyplace".

Co-star and actor Gulshan Devaiah uploaded an Instagram reel with Taapsee and captioned it, "Happy birthday, TAAPS!! Be candid, be bindaas and be curly.” The pink star Taapsee Pannu also uploaded a lovely picture of hers on her birthday and wrote, "Last week has been tough, tricky, testing but with this sunrise and this new year I shall again gather the strength to look forward to what life has in store for me coz….. उठो तो ऐसे उठो, फक्र हो बुलंदी को,झुको तो ऐसे झुको बन्दगी भी नाज करे". The actress can be seen looking at the sunrise filled with clouds on a mountain.

View this post on Instagram

Shagun and Evania

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee also uploaded a picture of her birthday cake and unique banana candles on her Instagram stories. Blurr is produced by Taapsee's own production house Outsiders Films and directed by Ajay Bahl and also has Gulshan Devaiah starring in it. Along with Outsiders Films, the actress also owns a wedding planning firm and a badminton team. Along with Blurr Taapsee will next be seen in Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, DooBaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu.

Also Read: Blurr to feature Taapsee Pannu in her first double role

