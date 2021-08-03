Taapsee Pannu celebrates her 34th birthday on sets of her movie Blurr, shares spectacular snaps of her celebrations

TaaBirthday girl and actress Taapsee Pannu rang in her 34th birthday on the sets of her debut production movie Blurr. Taapsee’s sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu visited the sets of Blurr to surprise her and celebrate her birthday as well. Shagun shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Made it in time! ❤️#myhappyplace".
Shagun and Evania
Taapsee also uploaded a picture of her birthday cake and unique banana candles on her Instagram stories. Blurr is produced by Taapsee's own production house Outsiders Films and directed by Ajay Bahl and also has Gulshan Devaiah starring in it. Along with Outsiders Films, the actress also owns a wedding planning firm and a badminton team. Along with Blurr Taapsee will next be seen in Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, DooBaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu.
