Hits And Misses Of The Week: Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif make a mark; Kareena Kapoor, Mouni Roy fail to impress

This week was full of fashion, drama and a lot of fun! We’re back with the hot and happening Hits and Misses from the past week.

HITS OF THE WEEK-

TARA SUTARIA

Tara Sutaria made quite a sizzling appearance in an all-white look! She styled a white tube top with a white midi skirt. She looked stunning as always with smokey makeup and poker straight hair!

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora made a splash with an orange top, white jacket and pants and bright orange pumps. Malaika looked sexy as ever in this piece!

NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi was an absolute beauty in Indian attire. She looked refreshing and ethereal in the desi look! Nora stunned in this look and we can’t wait to see her don more desi looks.

KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in a yellow and tangerine flowy wrap around dress. She looked beautiful and fresh in the dress and kept her styling simple.

KIARA ADVANI

Kiara made a pop with a bring orange suit. She looked smoking hot in the co-ord set. With contrasting heels, shimmery makeup and a powerful look!

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacky looked summery fresh in a midi dress. She looked bespoke in the floral print outfit! A perfect pick for the monsoons to make a bright appearance.

MISSES OF THE WEEK-

KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena’s outfit wasn’t quite flattering. The pants didn’t work for her and the otherwise Fab Kapoor donned quite a drab look!

MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy didn’t impress in a striped co ord. She failed to make a statement in the black-and-white piece.

