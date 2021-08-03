Udit Narayan & son Aditya Narayan to perform together at Indian Idol finale

Here is the biggest happening at the Indian Idol finale that will take place on August 15. The show’s star-host Aditya Narayan will be performing live with his father veteran singer Udit Narayan.
But here is the real surprise: Aditya will be singing his father’s hits like ‘Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna’, ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, ‘Jadoo Teri Nazar’ and ‘Pehla Nasha’ while Udit will sing his son’s hits like ‘Tattad Tattad’, ‘Ishqiya Dishqiyan’.
