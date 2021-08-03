Ashnoor Kaur scores 94% in CBSE class 12th board exam; says she has booked her dream house

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur has scored 94 percent in the CBSE class 12th board examination. The results for the same were announced on Friday afternoon. Ashnoor took to her Instagram handle to announce her result to her fans.

With nearly 8 million followers on Instagram, Ashnoor was excited to share the happy results with her fans. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, "AND 94% IT IS PEOPLE #12thboards. Feeling accomplished, as I didn’t disappoint myself and my near & dear ones… Hardwork paid off!!! All I have to say is, where there’s a will, there’s always, ALWAYS a way!"

After the results were announced, she spoke to a leading daily about her future plans. The actress who is popular for playing the role of Mini in Patiala Babes said that she did not take up any project after the show went off air as she wanted to focus on her studies. She said that she scored 93% in class 10 and wanted to score better in class 12. Ashnoor also revealed that she wishes to focus on her studies and wants to pursue a Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) and plans on doing her Masters from abroad.

On the other hand, the 17-year-old said she recently booked her dream house. The house is under construction and revealed that it will be ready by the first half of 2022.

Ashnoor has appeared in serials such as Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, and films such as Sanju and Manmarziyaaan.

