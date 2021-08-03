Kartik Aaryan to star in Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani’s romantic thriller Freddy, Shashanka Ghosh to direct

Producer Ekta Kapoor in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani is all set to kickstart their next production – Freddy. The film is a romantic thriller starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role! Freddy goes on-floors on 1st August in Mumbai and is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Incidentally, Shashanka’s last outing Veere Di Wedding with Balaji Telefilms was a super hit and now they’re teaming up again! Full of unpredictable twists and sharp turns, characters in this movie are set to take us on a dark and chilling roller coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession blur. Freddy is jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films.

Ekta Kapoor, who’s known for genre-bending content is excited as the movie is all set to go on floors. "I’m thrilled to have Kartik on board. His choices of subjects have always been unique and this one is no different. I’m excited to take the audience into this dark, delicious world. Collaborating with Jayu makes it even more special," she said.

Producer Jay Shewakramani adds, "It is the first time I am collaborating with Ekta and Kartik on a film and for it to be on a script like this, makes it all the more exciting! Freddy is a script we worked on incessantly and we can’t wait for Shashanka to bring to life these crazy characters!"

Speaking about the movie, an ecstatic Kartik Aaryan says, "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwelling in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller. It also marks my first collaboration with visionary like Ekta Kapoor and creatives forces like Jayu and Shashanka. Couldn’t have asked for a better team on this new journey."

Concludes director Shashanka Ghosh, "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to play with the genre, like a thriller. I am more than excited to work with an incredible team on a project as inspiring as Freddy. I am sure that the film is going to be one of the best thrilling cinematic experiences for the audience across the nation."

