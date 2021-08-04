Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production house sold for $900 million to a media company backed by Blackstone

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production house has been officially sold for a whopping $900 million to a media company backed by Blackstone Group Inc. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of Hello Sunshine's sale.
According to WSJ, Witherspoon said in a statement, “Today marks a tremendous moment for Hello Sunshine. I started this company to change the way all women are seen in media in the past few years. We have watched our mission is thrive through books, TV, films, and social platforms. Today we are taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more impactful, entertaining and nominating stories about women's lives, globally.”
Also Read: Demi Lovato poses for a sexy photo shoot by Tyler Shields with actress Alle Marie Evens
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply