Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah to be part of Star Vs Food season 2 on Discovery+ 

True to its promise of presenting full of life, extensive, unexpectedly entertaining, and wholesome content to its audience, discovery+ announces yet another exciting slate of brand-new originals along with returns of its super-successful franchise Star vs Food.

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to season 1 of Star vs Food, Season 2 of the franchise produced by Endemol India ensures double the fun, entertainment, and cooking. Star vs Food S2 in collaboration with Korea Tourism will feature some of the biggest names in the business like Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah, and other top prominent personalities.

Talking about his experience of being on the show, Anil Kapoor said, "Despite my undeniable love for food, it is no secret that my expertise lies at eating and not cooking. Being blessed with excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I have never had to enter the kitchen to prepare a meal for myself. Star vs Food S2 set me up against the challenge of cooking a scrumptious meal for my loved ones and I must say, this was a much more daunting task than acting. Undoubtedly, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can't wait to make my family proud with this new notch in my belt."

Endemol Shine India CEO, Abhishek Rege said, "We at Endemol Shine India are delighted to collaborate with discovery+ for yet another season of Star vs Food. The announcement of a season 2 within a 6-month span of the first season is a testament to the success of season one. We look forward to yet another delectable season full of fun, flavour, and food.”

Continuing the previous format, the new season will feature weekly episodes of celebrities going behind the scenes to cook up scrumptious dishes for their loved ones under the complete guidance of culinary experts. The celebrities will be cooking in some of Mumbai and Delhi’s contemporary casual restaurants, trying their hands at preparing varying cuisines, promising nothing but flavoursome entertainment for viewers across the country.

