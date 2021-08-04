Sara Ali Khan to be seen in action with Veerangana Force in Assam in new season of Mission Frontline on Discovery+

True to its promise of presenting full of life, extensive, unexpectedly entertaining, and wholesome content to its audience, discovery+ announces yet another exciting slate of brand-new originals along with returns of its super-successful franchise Mission Frontline. Audiences will also be treated to Sara Ali Khan in a never seen before avatar as the show returns in August.
Speaking on the announcement of the new content line up Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia, Discovery Inc said, “Our upcoming content slate demonstrates our constant determination of bringing original, full of life, bold and unexpected stories to our audience. By on-boarding personalities from different walks of life like Sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort at expanding our reach and engaging with a new set of audience. We aim at using our platform as a medium to connect people through the art of storytelling and the line-up ranging from documentary to reality TV has something for every generation to enjoy, further strengthening our Family, Facts & Fun premise.”
Sara Ali Khan will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam. The audience will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India's first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state.
