Bawara Dil wrap up in six months, with the final episode airing on August 20

The TV drama Bawara Dil, starring Aditya Redij and Kinjal Dhamecha as the lead couple, is nearing the end of its run. The daily soap will end on August 20. The show is a Hindi copy of the popular Marathi show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa, which premiered in February of this year. While the Hindi version of the show was produced by Kalyani and Nikhil Sheth, the Marathi show's creators, the channel brought in Saurabh Tewari to take over the production reins in May. The channel, on the other hand, has opted to shut it down.

According to reports, earlier, the unit was shifted to Valsad after the show's shoot in Goa was disrupted. However, due to a mix-up with the site and accommodations, the production was once again halted. This affected the telecast of the show and new episodes couldn’t be aired on three days. It caused the network to hire a new producer. It was said the original producers, Kayani Pathare and Nikhil Sheth, will continue to provide creative support.

Aditya plays Shiva Lashkar, the handyman of Akka Bai (Sumukhi Pendse), a Rudayat local politician, in the show. He's a straight shooter. Siddhi Gokarna is played by Kinjal, who is the daughter of Masterji (Sharad Ponkshe) and is recognized for her righteousness. Kiran Karmarkar, an established actor, plays Aditya's father in Bawara Dil. Bawra Dil is currently on air on Colors Channel.

