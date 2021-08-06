Bigg Boss OTT confirmed contestants: Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, and Zeeshan Khan will participate in Karan Johar’s show

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is just around the corner, and fans are left guessing who will be imprisoned inside the house. In the digital edition, 12 candidates will compete for the trophy over the course of 12 weeks. Top performers will also have the opportunity to appear on Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Following the announcement of Neha Bhasin as the first confirmed participant, the producers have now released teasers for the next two contestants. The first teaser includes Karan Nath, a Bollywood actor who has starred in films such as Paagalpan and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. In his promo video, the actor is seen flexing his muscles and showing off some ‘heroism’.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan is the next confirmed competitor. He made waves recently when he decided to fly in his robe. He filmed a tense conversation with the airlines when they objected to his outfit, which quickly went popular on social media.

Ace of Space 1 winner Divya Agarwal, television stars Ridhima Pandit and Rakesh Bapat are among those confirmed to appear on the Karan Johar-hosted show. Both of them had previously starred in the show Bahu Humari Rajni Kant. MTV sensation Pratik Sehajpal and Puncch Beat 2 actor Urfi Javed, who is known for her daring social media image, will also appear on the show.

While TV star Manasvi Vashisht was supposed to be joining the show, his participation was put on hold at the last minute, according to the actor's management. Nishant Bhat, a choreographer, will now take his position on Bigg Boss OTT, with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and singer Milind Gaba being the show's last-minute additions, according to sources.

The contenders have already been quarantined, and on August 7, they will take a final Covid-19 test before shooting for their entry performance. Over the weekend, Karan Johar will shoot the film's gala premiere.

Bigg Boss OTT will air on Voot Monday to Friday at 7 p.m. and on weekends at 8 p.m. The audience will also have access to live streaming 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the platform.

