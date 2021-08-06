Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth announce separation after 8 years of marriage

Actress Kate Boseworth and director Michael Polish, who got married in Aug 2013, announced their decision to split after almost 8 years of their marriage. The couple first met while working in 2011.

The 38-year-old actress shared an emotional black and white shot of herself with her beau, and captioned it as, “The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago. Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown.”

“What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love? If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day . Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands,” she continued.

She dedicated a fairly lengthy message where she shared some of their 8 years memories. Superman Returns fame actress concluded her post by saying that their decision to let go off each other and memories that they created together is the definition of love.

