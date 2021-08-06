Lady Gaga dons strawberry silhouette Christopher John Rogers worth Rs. 1.7 lakh for her performance at Radio Hall City with Tony Bennet

Popstar Lady Gaga has been making headlines due to the trailer release of her upcoming movie House Of Gucci. A day ago, she performed at One Last Time: An evening with Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga event at Radio City Hall, New York.

In this look, she wore Christopher John Rogers’s Seer Sucker dress. The dress was from their 007 collections and it consisted of the strawberry shape silhouette which gave a fresh take on seersucker, a back vent for comfort and internal boning to keeps its shape and everything in place. It also had concealed hook and zip fastening at the back. This dress was worth Rs. 1,77,623.

She paired it with white leather 9-inch platform sky-high boots. This time both the dress and the shoes caught the eyes of the public. She styled her hair into a bun and wore black sunglasses. She wore a red gloss and golden earrings.

On the work front, Lady Gaga will be seen in the highly anticipated movie House of Gucci. The movie is set to release on 24th November 2021.

