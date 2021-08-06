Sara Ali Khan takes her fans from Delhi to Bihar in her travel video, watch

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained with her cute, and hilarious antics. The actress took to her social media to share the entertaining video where she takes her fans on a tour of India.

The video starts with Sara Ali Khan happily saying ‘Namaste Darshako’ from India Gate in the country’s capital, Delhi. Next, Sara gives her followers a glimpse of her from the fields of Bihar, walking through a pile of grass. The actress then takes the viewer to Jaipur, where she is getting dressed, and blow-drying her hair. She then heads to Sangla. Sara shares a glimpse of the snow-capped mountains and how she climbed public transport.

The best part of the video is when Sara goes to Rishikesh and interacts with the 2 teen girls about living in Rishikesh and Mumbai. She also shares a hilarious clip of her visit to visit to Vaishno Devi, then finally concluding her journey in Goa. In the caption, Sara wrote, “Namaste Darshako, Dilli ke India gate se Bihar ke khet tak.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is awaiting Atrangi Re's release. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan to be seen in action with Veerangana Force in Assam in new season of Mission Frontline on Discovery+

