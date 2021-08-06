Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna looks ravishing in blue tie-dye co-ords during her Maldives vacation

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna has been scorching up her Instagram feed lately as she is currently on vacation in Maldives. The Indian TV actress has a huge following and she is sharing glimpses from her beach vacation.

On Friday, Surbhi Chandna posted some gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram. She striped backless two-piece dress from style splash worth Rs. 1,890. This dress consisted of blue and white colors which definitely went with the beach vacation vibes.

She paired it up with an evil eye ring set of six from Inaya accessories worth Rs. 799. She left her hair open and posed in a bathtub captioning it “Bath Tub Photos when we have a view Thats unmissable mandatory Na”.

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna was seen on the show Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein which was released earlier this year.

