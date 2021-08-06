Rakul Preet Singh is all smiles in stunning photo, dons floral crop top and pants

Rakul Preet Singh is channelling her summery and chic vibes these days. The floral patterns are often seen on her feed. Recently the actress shared a happy picture which will definitely brighten up your day.

In the picture, the actress can be seen donning off a floral printed crop top with she adorned with beige flared pants. The actress was seen all happily laughing away in the picture. She kept her look very natural with minimal makeup and hair all open. She accessorised the look with few finger rings and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Posting the pictures on her Instagram she captioned it as “laugh until your belly hurts and then just a little more… series coming out soon”. Well netizens are guessing that she dropped the hint of her new web series releasing soon.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be starring in Thank God, Attack and MayDay.

