Sumona Chakravarti to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show; actor shares picture from set

The much-loved comedy television show The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to commence starting this month. The official announcement of the show resuming was made a couple of weeks back. After the teaser was dropped, fans of the show were surprised to find Sumona Chakravarti missing from the teaser and the posters However, now the speculations of Sumona not being a part of the show have come to an end.

Sumona recently took to social media to share a picture of her from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show while announcing that she is back to work. In the picture, she is seen striking a pose with a team member of the show.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh also revealed that Sumona will be a part of the show. Talking to a news channel she had said that Sumona will be seen in a very different avatar on the show.

The comedy show had gone off sir in February this year when Kapil had decided to take some time off around the birth of his son. The show is likely to commence from August 21 with the team of Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom as the first guest on the show.

