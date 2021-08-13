Gauahar Khan shares a sneak peek of ‘Wapis’, featuring her and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who married in December of last year, will appear together in a music video titled ‘Wapis’. Ali Brothers are the singer of the song. Fans were ecstatic when the Ishaqzaade star shared a sneak peek of the video. She went on to say that the song will leave everyone with feelings of ‘love, tears, and excitement.’

Gauahar wrote, “Can’t wait for all of you to watch our FIRST project together . Yayyyy so excited! Show us your love in comments for #Wapis coming soooooooon . This track will leave you with love , with tears , with joy ! I promise . @alibrothersofficial this is truly the best song I’ve heard in the longest time . Thank you for choosing #Gaza @zaid_darbar I can’t wait for ppl to watch u in it.”

While fans flooded the actor's post with heart and fire emojis, family and friends appeared to be ecstatic with the partnership. Awez Darbar, Zaid's brother and choreographer commented, "Waitingggg for it," while sister Anam responded, "Omg!" Others who congratulated her were Rakhi Sawant, Gautam Rode, and Preeti Simoes.

On December 25, the pair married in a romantic nikah ceremony that was followed by a spectacular reception.

