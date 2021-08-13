Tamannaah Bhatia exudes 70’s vibes in lace bralette, embroidered bomber jacket and baggy denims from Sabyasachi x H&M collection worth Rs. 18,195

Tamannaah Bhatia is acing her fashion game – from comfy street style to stunning chic looks. She is now flaunting her latest look in collaboration with Sabyasachi x H&M. The ace designer launched his new collaboration with H&M blending the modern looks with his prints. The collection focuses on florals, prints and more.

In her recent post, Tamannaah wore a cotton and viscose weave embroidered bomber jacket with tropical prints and shimmering sequins on the back worth Rs. 7,999. It featured long raglan sleeves in floral-patterned chiffon and wide, covered elastication at the cuffs and hem. She paired the look with a lace cotton weave bralette with pintucks and lace-embellished shoulder straps. It is worth Rs.2,699. She completed the look with wide-legged jeans from the men’s section worth Rs.3,499.

She accessorized the look with a stone pendant necklace – one with a semi-precious stone and the other with a reconstituted stone – by styling it as a choker worth Rs. 1,299. She also added one antique embellished ring and another large bell-decorated ring. The look even got sexier is the antiqued metal snake chain belt with two free-hanging ends with pendants – one pendant is in the shape of a tiger and the other a semi-precious stone – on her waist worth Rs.2,699.

From head to toe, she wore the super-exclusive collaboration by Sabyasachi Calcutta x H&M, where she made it look full of summer street style yet boho. She did a super nude makeup look and she left the hair all-natural while flaunting her toned abs beside the pool posing for the camera. The 31-year-old actress also captioned the post, “It’s time to follow your wanderlust into the whimsical world of Sabyasachi with the hottest fashion collaboration of the season!”

Tamannaah’s whole look by designer Sabyasachi was available on H&M and Myntra for the very first time with a good price range, which went out of stock just after a few minutes of launching the collection because of high demand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is all busy with her upcoming movies, Andhadhun Telugu remake, and F3 with Venkatesh Daggubati.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia to make TV debut as host for Masterchef Telugu

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results