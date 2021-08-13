Ranbir Kapoor celebrates pre Raksha Bandhan with Riddhima Kapoor and Natasha Nanda

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan in advance with his sibling Riddhima Kapoor and cousin Natasha Nanda. They had a great time together followed by Neetu Kapoor joining them on a video call.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram and posted the pictures from their dinner party and captioned it, "Cutiesss Pre Raksha Bandhan dinner". The trio can be seen smiling in the picture along with Riddhima giving a glimpse of Neetu in the video call.

Currently, Ranbir is in Delhi as he is shooting for a Luv Ranjan's film and met his sisters for a pre rakhi get-together. Ritu Nanda’s daughter and cousin Natasha Nanda also joined them for a reunion. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani who is a fashion designer by profession shares a very close bond with brother Ranbir Kapoor and is often seen hanging around with him during special occasions.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Brahmastra, Devil, Shamshera, and Animal. On the other hand veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor will make a comeback into films after a long gap with Raj Mehta's Jug Jug Jiyo produced by Karan Johar starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul in lead roles.

