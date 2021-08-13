Mahira Khan gleams in abundant charm in embroidered yellow lehenga worth Rs.2 lakh

Pakistani actress and model Mahira Khan, who was the lead actress in the 2017 film Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is now gracing Instagram with her beautiful photoshoot for the Pakistan-based designer brand Faiza Saqlain.
From designer Faiza Saqlain’s recent Instagram posts, we get to see the stunningly gorgeous Mahira Khan posing in a serene green outdoor location, in a mesmerizing traditional Zarrin Yellow tulle and silk lehenga choli set, with a lot of decorative floral motifs, and booti work along with dabka, zardozi, and Resham handwork. The lehenga is worth PKR. 4,50,000 ( Rs. 2 lakh approx.)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Faiza Saqlain (@faizasaqlain)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Faiza Saqlain (@faizasaqlain)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)
On the work front, Mahira Khan’s new short film Prince Charming was released on Youtube last week. It is directed by her good friend and actor, Sheheryar Munawar.
Also Read: Mahira Khan sets major bridal goals as she slays like a true fashionista in her latest photoshoot
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply