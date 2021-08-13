Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu gets emotional witnessing her journey on Dance Deewane 3

Independence Day is not only a day of celebration for the entire nation but it also instills a sense of pride, hope, and new beginnings in all of us. And this year, as we step into the 75th year of Independence, the celebrations are set to be even more spectacular following India’s recent win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. COLORS’ Dance Deewane is also set to celebrate Independence Day with much fervour in the company of some of India’s finest and veteran athletes along with none other than the Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu. Joining the judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande and hosts Bharti Sing and Haarsh Limbachiya will also be the cricketer and icon Kapil Dev, former first-class cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, the first Indian sabre fencer to qualify for Olympics, Bhavani Devi and Wrestler Priya Malik, for the special ‘Salaam India’ episode.

Whilst on the show, the guests partake in the revelries and also encourage the contestants as they showcase a series of amazing performances. Mirabai receives a warm welcome as contestants Papai Antara and Tarun dedicate a performance to her showcasing her journey and achievements. The performance leaves Mirabai teary-eyed as they showcase through their dance act all the hardships and struggles, she has endured before she came out victorious by winning a Silver Medal for the country. The little contestant Gunjan’s performance left everyone impressed and she also got Mirabai, Priya Malik, and Bhawani Devi to join her on stage to perform her signature dance. Mirabai also mentioned that her favourite contestant on Dance Deewane is Gunjan. Apart from witnessing some awe-inspiring performances, Mirabai also devoured her favorite ‘pizza’ with all the contestants.

Talking about her experience of being on the show Mirabai Chanu says, "Mujhe bahut achaa laga Dance Deewane show mein aa kar. Maine pehle kabhi nahi socha tha ki mai iss show par kabhi aa paungi aur Madhuri Ma’am se mil paungi. Mai unki bahut badi fan hun. Mujhe bhi dance karna bahut pasand hai. Dance Deewane ki team ne mujhe ek bahut hi acha surprise dia. Unhone pizza mangaya mere lie and mujhe Pizza khane mein bahut mazza aya. Dance Deewane ke sabhi contestants ko mai yeh message dena chahti hun ki aap sab apna best performance dete rahiye aur kabhi har nahi maniye. Humari jeet hard work karne se hi hoti hai. Aap sab issi taraf ache se taiyari kijie aur apna best dijiye aur bharat ka naam roshan kijie. Mai ye bhi bataana chahti hun ki Gunjan meri favorite contestant hai or mai uska performance hamesha dekhti hun".

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit’s “Thumkas” on ‘Kajra Mohabbat’ will take your breath away

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results