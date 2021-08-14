Vikram Gokhle, Manoj Joshi, Darshan Jariwalla, Amit Behl, and Rajeshwari Sachdev elected as the new office bearers of CINTAA Executive Committee

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) recently conducted the Triennial Executive Committee elections for the years 2021 to 2024 after it strengthened its global presence by becoming a part of the executive committee of FIA. (International Federation of Actors). The Office Bearers were elected at the first meeting of the newly-elected executive committee, held on 6th August.

The Executive Committee includes Vikram Gokhle re-elected as President, Manoj Joshi re-elected as Senior Vice President, Darshan Jariwalla is re-elected as Vice President and Amit Behl elected as General Secretary. Abhay Bhargava is Treasurer while Rajeshwari Sachdev and Sanjay Bhatia are the Senior Joint Secretary and Joint Secretary. Apart from the above in the executive committee, re-elected members include Ayub Khan, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Qazir Kejriwal, and Ravi Jhankal. The newly elected members of the committee are Jaya Bhattacharya, Tina Ghai, Vaishali Thakkar, and Vikas Verma.

Amit Behl, General Secretary, was ecstatic with most of the executive committee members getting re-elected. "The members have reposed their trust and confidence once again and that is very heartening for all of us in the Executive committee. We commit ourselves to continue our work for the well-being of our members with the same zeal and dedication and not to forget mentioning that we owe a huge debt of gratitude to our outgoing Executive Committee members. We also welcome our new members, eminent actors of the likes of Jaya Bhattacharya, Tina Ghai, Vaishali Thakkar, and Vikas Verma," he stated.

Incidentally, CINTAA was recently unanimously elected in the FIA executive committee, adding one more feather to its overcrowded cap. FIA, to the uninitiated, is the World's largest body of performing artists, with representation in over 83 countries, while CINTAA is India's largest and oldest association of performers.

