Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to enter Bigg Boss OTT house this weekend

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla need no introduction. Since Bigg Boss 13, their smouldering chemistry and strong friendship have been the buzz of the town. And the fandom lives on!

Fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to see them on screen together. The love Jodi will now be seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Voot, following the release of their Silsila SidNaaz Ka. Over the weekend, the power couple will enter the house and will have a brief encounter with host Karan Johar.

It will be incredibly interesting to see this Jodi enter Bigg Boss OTT, especially with the new structure and theme – stay connected, according to a source close to the duo. SidNaaz have formed a strong bond inside the house, and it will be fascinating to observe how they interact with the other candidates and jodis. This weekend will undoubtedly be unforgettable.

So, what is SidNaaz's motivation for entering the Bigg Boss OTT house? Are they love gurus or contestants? We are quite excited to see them together again.

Monday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday ka Vaar at 8 p.m., watch the unedited drama LIVE on the Voot App.

