“Shamshera is a big film and I am looking very different in the movie”, Vaani Kapoor on Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor

Shamshera is a period action drama directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla in interesting roles.

Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of dacoit Shamshera and also his father, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as villain Shuddh Singh accompanied by Vaani Kapoor as Adarshini. Actress Vaani Kapoor took lessons in Kathak, especially for the movie.

Whenasked Vaani Kapoor about Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. She revealed that Shamshera is a big film and she is looking very different in the movie. The War actress always loved binge-watching movies and shows and that was a stressbuster for her. She is also hoping for more films to happen so that she can show a lot many more dimensions to her acting. When she had to play Tara from Shuddh Desi, she was very clueless. It was all director Manish's brainchild and how he conducted and how he showed her what this girl is about. The actress says that she never understood the girl only.

