“Shamshera is a big film and I am looking very different in the movie”, Vaani Kapoor on Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor

Shamshera is a period action drama directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla in interesting roles.
Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of dacoit Shamshera and also his father, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as villain Shuddh Singh accompanied by Vaani Kapoor as Adarshini. Actress Vaani Kapoor took lessons in Kathak, especially for the movie.
