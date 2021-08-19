“The positivity, support and upliftment means the world to me” – Nora Fatehi on appreciation for Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Nora Fatehi is stunning the audience with her impactful performance in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She turned into the modern-day Anarkali for her latest film as she was buried in a mud pit for her over 12 hours in the execution scene.
Roaring with the patriotic spirit, Nora's 'Jai Hind' chant, as well as power-packed action sequences, grabbed everyone's attention reflecting her passionate performance. One of the highlights of the movie was the execution sequence, the dark sequence showcasing the stoning of a person alive, depicts the actress immersed in a mud-pit with hands tied to her back, forming a pivotal part of the story. Reciting the Shahada accurately, Nora Fatehi was required to thoroughly ace the diction to maintain the authenticity of the emotionally exhaustive scene, which left her in tears towards the end of the filming.
Taking to Instagram, Nora wrote, "Its been one heck of a journey… thank you guys for all the love and appreciation! The positivity, support and upliftment means the world to me! I take nothing for granted and hope for more opportunities ahead to make u guys proud, to explore my versatility and break the barriers #Bhuj #bhujtheprideofindia."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)
Putting forth her action avatar for the first time, Nora was seen flaunting combat skills, acing the hard-core, badass look. Overcoming different adversities in the preparation of her character as well as the shoot, Nora Fatehi has trained hard to ace her character, along with suffering a few injuries.
ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi is all about the desi glam in Rs. 2,25,000 lehenga from Torani
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply