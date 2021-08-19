Avril Lavigne sets the temperature in skimpy halter neck green bikini

Canadian singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne got fame in her early teens for songs like ‘Complicated’, ‘I’m WithYou’, and many more. This 36-year-old talented singer appeared as a guest judge in the Los Angeles auditions of season 9 of American Idol. Avril is super consistent on social media. She keeps her fans updated on Instagram with music and fashion posts and news where she has 9.3 million followers.

On Tuesday, the ‘When You’re Gone’ singer posted a few super hot pictures of herself posing for the camera beside a pool. She also flaunted her incredible figure with unique tattoos. She is seen in Aviella halter tie bikini top in pop green and with a matching cheeky g-string bikini bottom from I.AM.GIA.

She accessorized the look with heart-shaped quirky sunnies, which gave her the perfect beach look. For her makeup, she did a super subtle matte makeup look. She kept her blond hair all-natural and straight. She also captioned the post, “Summer in Malibu.”

On the work front, Avril Lavigne is currently working on new music.

