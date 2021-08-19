Grandmom Sharmila Tagore has not seen Jehangir as yet

It’s been more than six months since Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second son was born. While the couple’s second- born first public appearance happened this weekend, Jehangir’s paternal grandmother is yet to meet him.

While the little boy has spent time with both his maternal grandparents (Babita and Randhir Kapoor) he hasn’t yet met his Daadi Sharmila Tagore. A source close to the family reveals, “Sharmilaji lives in Delhi and because of the pandemic she has not been travelling. Saif and Kareena will shortly fly to Delhi. Or else the whole family will meet up in their ancestral town for the year-end family reunion.”

Until then Sharmilaji can seek solace in video calls. She also spends a lot of time with her grand-daughter, Soha’s daughter Inaaya.

