The Best Work Shoes

This fall promises to be a season of transition — not only in terms of the weather forecasts but also of the hybrid WFH-meets-in-office plans. With that in mind, you'll likely need a refresher in the department of best work shoes. After all, your barking dogs have had an 18-month hiatus from the often constricting world of business casual footwear. (No one knows you're wearing bunny slippers on Zoom.)

If you're on the hunt for some new professional kicks that may catch an IRL compliment or two, look no further. For this edition of Hype Machine, we sourced several of the highest-rated, office-friendly footwear on the internet. Read on to hear more about them from actual customers who were in search of chic and comfortable shoes for their respective workplaces — and lived to tell all about their "sole"-mates.

Marc Fisher Yale Chelsea Booties

Best Chelsea Boot

With a sensible 1.5" heel, pull-on style, and a chic pointed toe, this versatile bootie will pull together any kind of work outfit you're assembling. The Yale also comes in a few suede browns and white or tan leather.

The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 48 reviews on bloomingdales.com

What They're Saying: "I love these boots so much, I just bought a second pair!!! The first pair is still in great shape but I wanted to make sure I'd have a backup pair. They have become my go-to for casual, chic, dress-up or down. Perfect for travel—very comfortable, slip-on and off. Great quality!" – rtevents, aerosoles.com reviewer

Marc Fisher Yale Chelsea Booties, available at Bloomingdale's

Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 85

Best High Heel Pumps

Stilettos typically aren't classified as "comfortable," but 339 reviewers of this heel beg to differ. With built-in arch support and 6mm of cushy footbed padding, this professional pump is a fan fave of the working set.

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 339 reviews on sarahflint.com

What They're Saying: "The best pump I have ever tried. I am completely hooked and I can’t wait to get more pairs in every color!

Truly a genius design and the comfort level is unparalleled when compared to my other pumps." – Isabel, sarahflint.com reviewer

Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 85, available at Sarah Flint

