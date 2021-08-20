Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee starrer Helmet to premiere on ZEE5 on September 3

ZEE5 announces the premiere of Helmet, a social, quirky comedy on 3rd September. After Dial 100, the streaming giant partnered once again with Sony Pictures for this original film. Set in the heartland, Helmet highlights one of the most pertaining issues in our society – the resistance of people to buy condoms, albeit in a non-preachy and entertaining manner.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea’s DM Movies, Helmet stars Pranutan Bahl, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Verma. Directed by Satramm Ramani with Screenplay & Dialogues by Rohan Shankar, the film is a quirky depiction of the entrenched taboos and diffidence surrounding the simple act of buying condoms in the nation’s heartland.

ZEE5 released the trailer of this social comedy, which is sure to pique the viewer’s interest around this social dilemma, but in a witty and satirical manner. The film is a hilarious exploration of small-town naivety and offers insight into a milieu where even accessing a birth-control device is wrought with multiple social challenges and psychological hang-ups.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India says, "We, at ZEE5, are proud to present a film like ‘Helmet’ which is not only entertaining, but also has a strong message attached to it. Through the journey of the protagonists, it highlights the problem our country is currently facing and tries to give a solution in a unique & interesting manner. We are sure the audience will have a great laugh, but also take notice of the overall objective that we aim to achieve with this film."

Expressing excitement at the collaboration with ZEE5, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India says, "I'm thrilled that the world premiere of our film ‘Helmet’ will unfold to audiences world over on ZEE5. ‘Helmet’ is a light-hearted take on a subject that has been wrapped up in so much ignominy. The film wonderfully demonstrates that hilarity is sometimes found in the most unexpected places.”

Producer Dino Morea says, “This is a film which has been made with a sense-of-humour with a sweet message. I am also excited about the wonderfully talented ensemble cast, the refreshing storytelling by Satram, my director and the way both entertainment and a certain intelligent sensibility blend together. Rohan Shankar’s dialogues will make you laugh out loud. We can't wait to bring the movie to the digital screens through ZEE5."

Helmet premieres on 3rd September on ZEE5.

