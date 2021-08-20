This is how Yami Gautam is prepping for her character of a feisty crime reporter in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s LOST

Yami Gautam has already got everyone hooked with the announcement of her upcoming investigative drama, LOST. Currently, the versatile actress is keeping busy with the shoot of the same in Kolkata.
Essaying a feisty Crime Reporter based out in the heartland of Bengal, Yami is going the extra mile by learning the language to get into the skin of her character. The actress is known for catching the beats of her role on point to deliver an authentic performance on the screen.
Speaking about the same, Yami said, "Language is fundamental in giving the character a sense of belonging and looks genuine on screen. I always try to make sure that I get the regional accent or the dialect correct, even for a brief dialogue. For LOST, I am conversing with the Bengali crew on the sets to understand the little nuances of their speech. It is also helping to catch its diction for my role."
