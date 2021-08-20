Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom cleared for theatrical release in UAE 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back in theatres with his much-awaited movie, Bellbottom, starring alongside Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. The film hit theatres in India on August 19, though Maharashtra is yet to re-open cinemas. Meanwhile, it is released in selected theaters abroad.
Now, it has been learnt Bellbottom has been cleared for theatrical release by Censor Board in UAE. The film will release on August 20, 2021.
However, the film has been reportedly banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait due to content not being fit for exhibition. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “The second half of Bellbottom shows the hijackers taking the aircraft to Dubai from Lahore. As per the actual incident that took place in 1984, U.A.E Defence Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had personally handled the situation and it was the U.A.E authorities who had nabbed the hijackers. In Bellbottom, Indian officials, including the character played by Akshay Kumar, are shown as heroes of the episode. They also keep the U.A.E Defence Minister in dark about their operation. So there’s a strong possibility that the Censor Board in the Middle Eastern countries must have taken objection to it and hence banned it.”
Based on true events, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
Leave a Reply