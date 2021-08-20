K-pop group iKON member Bobby announces marriage and his fiancée’s pregnancy

South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and member of iKon under YG Entertainment, Bobby, is getting married and is set to welcome his first child. The 26-year-old musician took to his official Instagram to reveal that he is welcoming his first child in September 2021.
In a handwritten note and caption on Instagram, he said, "Hello, this is iKON’s Bobby. There is something I really want to tell you today, so I am writing this after putting in much thought. I have promised marriage to a person I love. I am also becoming a father in September. I am happy to welcome a new family member, but I feel more apologetic to the fans who must be taken aback by my news. I should’ve let you know earlier, but I apologize that I am letting you know later as I was worried more than anything for this reason."
iKON, on the work front, last participated in survival reality show Kingdom: Legendary War.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @bobbyindaeyo
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply