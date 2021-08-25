Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’s Siddhaanth Vir Surryanvanshi decides to go on a social media detox

Zee TV's Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti has been entertaining its audience through its interesting storyline revolving around the innocent world of two adorable kids (Rishi and Roli) who have teamed up to bring back their parents Shubra (Neha Marda) and Kuldeep (Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi) together to complete their ‘happy family’. While the show has been well appreciated and the actors are putting their best foot forward to entertain the audience, the show's male lead Siddhaanth has surprised one and all with his latest move. The TV star has decided to go on a social media detox and his reason will surely hit you hard!

Everyone knows how Siddhaanth believes in staying fit and leading a peaceful life. While his recent fitness achievements really inspired many, his most recent decision will surely get a lot of people thinking about leading a more balanced life. The actor has taken a clean-cut break from social media in order to shut the constant noise and distraction that keeps popping in across various apps. He doesn't believe in the need to constantly keep up with every last development that's unfolding on social media and hence, he's decided to break free from it.

Speaking about his decision, Siddhaanth revealed, “I want to take a small break from social media and will be back soon. I think it's better to focus on people around me, read a book or work on a new skill, rather than scrolling through social media pages every now and then. I only know 10% of my followers personally, plus there is this pressure of posting engaging content on it at regular intervals. In fact, I started comparing myself to others after seeing their posts too and while there is nothing bad in that, the real problem is that it diverts me from my real priorities and taking out time for myself and my family. I would rather choose to live in the moment, compared to clicking pictures and posting them.”

He further added, “I usually tell my children to get off their phones and enjoy things around them, but what am I doing? I am also on my phone every 5 minutes. I want to set a good example for them and want them to realise that we can be in touch with our friends and spend time with family without social media too. I want to shut that constant noise coming in from all the apps, so that I can focus on my life and understand what I really want. I will resume being active soon, it's not like I'm leaving it forever, but I want to detox for a bit. I hope my fans will support me in my decision like always.”

