Lori Harvey Prefers “The Sexiest Man Alive”

One cannot deny that Michael B Jordan, 33, and Lori Harvey , 24, make a really beautiful couple – not even her father Steve Harvey, who likes Michael and admits he “didn’t care for Lori’s other boyfriends.” He MIGHT be referring to Lori’s last boyfriend – the dangerously handsome rapper Future. Future has 8 children with 8 different women, plus all the lawsuits and child support problems that go along with that lifestyle. The well-mannered Michael B has NOT been linked to many women and never had a playboy reputation. It must irk Future just a little bit that his ex-girlfriend Lori is now dating The Sexiest Man Alive.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

