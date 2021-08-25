Free Britney’s Dogs!

Okay, this Britney Spears business of “is she or isn’t she sane enough to care for herself?” just turned VERY serious when her dogs got involved. This is a woman who was determined to be incapable of raising her own sons. She was accused by her housekeeper and dog sitter of neglecting the health of two dogs we never knew she even HAD. We see lots of pics of Britney and her hot boyfriend, but NEVER the dogs. Most dog owners LOVE sharing photos of their dogs. Does she really care about them? Does posting topless photos of herself just take up too much of her time? Until Britney gets some kind of mental evaluation, we’d like to see her dogs go home with the sitter…

