Mani Ratnam, Shankar, AR Murugadoss, and Vetrimaaran have joined forces to form a production house named Rain on Films

Several prominent Tamil filmmakers have joined together to form a big production firm, a first of its type. Rain On Films is a production company founded by Mani Ratnam, Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, AR Murugadoss, Mysskin, Vetrimaaran, Lingusamy, Sasi, Vasanta Balan, Balaji Sakthivel, and Lokesh Kanagaraj, among others.

Rain On Films will operate as a corporation, funding feature films, anthologies, series, and shows for India's main OTT platforms. A formal statement is expected soon. The studio is expected to open in September.

It's supposed to be the brainchild of Mani Ratnam, who also financed Netflix's most recent anthology drama, Navarasa. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker had already expressed his enthusiasm for OTT services. He described streaming platforms as "extremely liberating" for him as a filmmaker since they allow him to present a storey in different ways.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is rumoured to be directing the first project under the Rain On Films label. After completing his upcoming film Vikram, which stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, Lokesh will begin work on the project.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is hard at work on his upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The fantasy drama will be split into two parts, the first of which will be released in theatres next year.

